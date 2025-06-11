FCCPC intensifies effort to curtail influx of counterfeit, substandard products

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has intensified efforts to rid Nigerian markets of harmful and substandard products by inaugurating a Joint Market Monitoring Taskforce (JMMT) in Abuja.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Tunji Bello, emphasised the urgent need for proactive measures to address the influx of counterfeit and unsafe goods.

He said, “This event underscores FCCPC’s commitment and resolve to protect Nigerian consumers from harmful and unsafe products and also to promote business competitiveness in the Nigerian market.”

He noted the growing concern over the prevalence of fake goods, stating, “It’s no news that our markets are flooded with fake, counterfeit and substandard consumer products that are not-fit for intended purposes or clearly unsafe or injurious to consumer welfare.”

Bello, who was represented by the Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Boladale Adeyinka, added that, “At a time when both consumers and businesses are experiencing economic challenges, getting value for money expended on products has become very imperative.”

He referenced the FCCPC’s mandate under Section 17 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), which empowers the Commission to “seek ways and means of removing hazardous and unsafe products from our markets,” and to “eliminate obnoxious and unscrupulous business and marketing practices that are deceptive, unfair, and misleading, including anti-competitive practices that substantially prevent or lessen competition in our markets.”

According to him, the Commission prioritises collaboration with stakeholders to effectively deliver on its responsibilities. He said, “There are many players and stakeholders in our marketplaces. Effective market monitoring operations require all hands to be on deck — that is, the regulators as well as the market executives or market union leaders need to come together as a team to make our market work for all.”

Bello disclosed that the first phase of the JMMT would commence with four major markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT): Wuse Market, Utako Market, Garki International Market, and Garki Modern Market.

“Today, the Commission will be inaugurating the first set of JMMT covering four markets within the FCT as we flag off Phase 1 of the joint marketing monitoring operations which will be established in all our markets across the nation,” he said.

He added that the “Terms of Reference to guide the operations of JMMT have been discussed and communicated to members of the JMMT, who have also made commitments to support the Commission’s effort.”

The FCCPC also called on the public to support its efforts by reporting any violations of consumer protection laws. The Commission encouraged Nigerians to provide credible information, alerts, or complaints via email, hotlines, the official complaint portal, or any of its social media handles.

