June 12 anniversary: Anyaoku, govs, Shehu Sani, others to hold tribute session at Abiola’s Ikeja residence

PROMINENT leaders are converging on Lagos in honour of the late businessman and politician, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, for the 32nd anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 election, which he won.

The event is under the theme “Nigeria’s Democracy Day Dialogue” with Professor Anthony Kila of The Patriots, a body of elder statesmen and leaders of thought, as one of the conveners.

The programmed is put together by The Patriots, a group of eminent persons and leaders of thought, statesmen and women in Nigeria, in collaboration with the June 12 Pro-Democracy Movement of Nigeria.

Professor Kila stated in a release he signed on behalf of the conveners made available to the Nigerian Tribune that governors, National Assembly members, eminent leaders of thought, statesmen and women and political leaders/activists would lead other Nigerians in discussions on the Democracy Day celebration.

Professor Kila said the national conference was being put together in honour of Abiola, the winner of the June election but who died in 1998 while in solitary detention during military rule in the country.

His statement read in part: “In commemoration of the 32nd Democracy Day anniversary in Nigeria, The Patriots, a group of eminent persons and leaders of thought, statesmen and women in Nigeria, in collaboration with the June 12 Pro-Democracy Movement of Nigeria, will hold its annual agenda-setting national dialogue on the future of Nigeria on Thursday, 12th June, 2025 under the theme: June 12: Democracy Without A Democratic Constitution: Which Way For Nigeria?

“The event, which is expected to consolidate the popular aspiration of Nigerians for the actualisation of a new democratic people’s constitution for Nigeria, will commence at 11 am, at the Lagos Travels Inn, Ikeja, Lagos, and shall be rounded off with a major tribute session later in the day at the Lagos residence of MKO Abiola, in recognition of the martyrdom of MKO Abiola towards the restoration of the current democracy in Nigeria.’

“Expected to address this year’s democracy day confab are: governors, lawmakers, eminent leaders of thought, statesmen and women and political leaders/activists from across Nigeria, including Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former secretary general of the Commonwealth and Chairman of the Patriots, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Rt Honourable Aminu Tambuwal, Former Speaker of House of Representatives, General Ike Nwachukwu, Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Barrister Femi Falana, SAN, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Senator Shehu Sani, Aare Dele Momodu, Barrister Adewole Adebayo, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Barrister Malachy Ugwumadu, Veteran Olawale Okunniyi, Comrade Josef Eva, Comrade Ayo Adewale, among others

“Finally, the gathering will undertake a celebration procession from the venue of the democracy confab at Lagos Travels Inn to the adjacent residence of the late M.K.O. Abiola, located at No. 42/46 MKO Abiola Crescent, off Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos, where major stakeholders in the democratic movement of Nigeria shall honour the martyrdom of the late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the June 12 1993 elections, adjudged by the Nigerian State as the freest, fairest and most credible in Nigeria’s political history.”

