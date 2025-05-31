Soludo hails Tinubu for implementing ‘necessary economic reforms’

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has heartily congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on successfully marking two years of exemplary leadership as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Soludo commended President Tinubu’s bold and visionary economic reform policies that have positioned Nigeria on a trajectory of sustainable growth and development, despite temporary pains.

These game-changing initiatives, including the removal of fuel subsidies, foreign exchange reforms, and significant investments in infrastructure development, demonstrate the President’s decisive commitment to building a prosperous Nigeria for all citizens.

“President Tinubu’s courageous leadership in implementing necessary economic reforms, despite initial challenges, reflects the true spirit of progressive governance,” stated the Governor. “His administration’s impact on fiscal responsibility, economic diversification, and job creation aligns perfectly with our shared vision for national development.”

The Governor particularly acknowledges the strengthened partnership between the Federal Government and Anambra State, built on the foundation of progressive ideals and mutual commitment to excellence in governance. This collaboration has yielded significantly enhanced federal support for road construction and rehabilitation projects across Anambra State and increased commitment to Southeast regional development, among others.

The Governor also reaffirms Anambra State’s continued commitment to the shared ideals of progressivism by supporting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda for national transformation, recognising that the progress of individual states contributes to Nigeria’s collective advancement.

Therefore, Governor Soludo again congratulates President Bola Tinubu on his two-year midterm milestone in office, expressing confidence in the administration’s capacity to consolidate on existing achievements and wishing him continued success, divine guidance, and good health as he leads Nigeria towards greater prosperity and international recognition.

In the same vein, Governor Soludo also extends his congratulations to all his brother governors who are marking two years in office.

The message was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Awka on Saturday by his press secretary, Christian Aburime.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE