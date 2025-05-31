Edo deputy gov monitors sanitation exercise, 96 defaulters arrested in Oredo

Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr Dennis Idahosa, on Saturday, monitored the reintroduced monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state, expressing satisfaction with the level of compliance by residents.

The monthly sanitation exercise was reintroduced by Governor Monday Okpebholo, with the Office of the Deputy Governor supervising it.

Major streets such as Airport Road, Akpakpava, Lagos Street, Sakponba Road, and Sapele Road were devoid of their usual bustling commercial activities, with no vehicular movement, as residents were seen cleaning up their environment.

Idahosa, who led other top government officials, including health workers, representatives of security agencies, and members of the Edo State Civil Society Group, went around the Benin metropolis to ensure strict compliance in line with the governor’s directives.

Speaking earlier at the flag-off at Ring Road, Idahosa called on the residents of the state to ensure that a cleaner and healthier environment is maintained.

“As we gather here today, let us reflect on the significance of this initiative. Our environment is not just the backdrop to our lives; it is the very foundation of our health, our economy, and the legacy we leave for future generations.

“We must in strong terms discourage the indiscriminate disposal of waste, particularly the blocking of drainages with refuse and littering of our streets and surroundings.

“A clean environment is not a luxury but a necessity for our well-being. It is our collective duty to ensure that cleanliness becomes a way of life in our dear state.

“This reintroduced monthly exercise goes beyond cleaning our streets and neighbourhoods; rather, it is about building a culture of environmental stewardship.

“We must instil in our people the values of responsibility, discipline, and respect for nature. Let us raise awareness and cultivate habits that support long-term sustainability,” Idahosa appealed.

Also, the Managing Director of the Edo State Waste Management Board, Lucky Inegbenehi, said the board had activated 19 mobile courts, with two in Oredo Local Government Area and one each in the remaining 17 local government areas of the state.

Inegbenehi promised that additional waste disposal vehicles would be made available to deal with refuse collection and disposal.

Over 96 defaulters were arrested and arraigned at one of the mobile courts in Oredo Local Government.

