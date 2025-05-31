Flash flood: Senator Sani Musa condoles with Mokwa residents, donates N50m

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (aka 313), representing the Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Abuja, has extended his deepest condolences to His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the people and government of Niger State, and especially to the resilient community of Mokwa following the devastating floods that have struck the region.

“This tragic disaster has brought immense suffering—claiming lives, displacing families, and disrupting livelihoods across Mokwa and its surrounding areas,” lamented Senator Musa.

He expressed his grief to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and offered his heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by the unfortunate incident.

As a testament to his commitment to the affected community, Senator Musa announced a donation of ₦50 million and several truckloads of essential food supplies, including rice, millet, and maize, to assist in the immediate relief efforts for displaced and vulnerable individuals.

He commended the leadership, courage, and tireless work of Governor Bago, the government of Niger State, the esteemed Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, all emergency responders, traditional leaders, and volunteers who are dedicated to providing relief and hope to those in distress.

Senator Musa also urged fellow citizens, corporate entities, and humanitarian organisations to step forward and contribute to the recovery efforts.

He said, “In times of hardship, our shared humanity and unity are our greatest strengths,” he remarked.

He concluded his statement with prayers, asking Almighty Allah (SWT) to protect the people of Mokwa, guide the leadership of Niger State, and grant peace and healing to the affected families and the entire region.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE