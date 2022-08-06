Soludo congratulates Bianca Ojukwu at 55

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated Chief Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the wife of late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on her 55th birthday

Governor Soludo in a birthday message issue to journalists in Awka, on Saturday, by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, described her as a representation of the spirit of dedication and commitment to a given cause, which her late husband, epitomised.

“You represent honesty, fearlessness and total commitment to noble causes which your beloved husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, exhibited while alive.

“Your wise counsel and service to the state and humanity, in general, remain commendable and appreciated

“At this momentous occasion of your 55th birthday, on behalf of my family and the good people of Anambra State, I wish you a happy birthday and more rewarding years ahead”. Governor Soludo concluded

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Mrs Bianca Ojukwu is the current secretary of the Prof Chidi Odinkalu-led 15-member Anambra State Truth, Justice and Peace Commission instituted by Governor Soludo’s administration, an effort committed to searching for insights, perspectives and recommendations, to douse the rising tension of agitation and insecurity among the people.

