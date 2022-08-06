Kogi gun attack: Government, Police promise to rescue abducted expatriates, others

The Kogi State Government and the state police command have promised to ensure that the abducted expatriates and others who were taken away during an attack on West Africa Ceramics Company Ajaokuta on Friday are rescued.

The state government in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, and made available to Tribune Online said security had been beefed up in all parts of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, visited the scene of the attack and promised to rescue all those who were abducted.

He said: “As a government that is accountable to the people, we wish to make the following statements concerning the breach of security in Ajaokuta Local Government Area and efforts at retaining the trust of our people in protecting them

“In as much as we activate dynamism in our security architecture and strategy, we recognise the fact that some cowards will sometimes try to undermine our efforts. What we have always done in such circumstances is to go after the criminals, apprehend them and bring them to justice.”

The governor’s spokesperson also added that “Immediately the unfortunate report was brought to the attention of the State Government, our administration has spread our security net in working with the conventional security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the abducted children are rescued alive and the cowards who abducted them are brought to book.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“In Kogi State, the life of everyone matters. The Governor and the Government of Kogi State understand that the number one responsibility of the Government is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens. The Kogi State Government will never shirk such responsibility.”

The Kogi Government stressed that “In as much as we would not want to divulge everything about the current operations to rescue the children unhurt which we know will be achieved very soon, we wish to assure Kogi residents that Government will remain vigilant in protecting the people. We will continue to work with security agencies to retain our enviable position as the safest state in the country today.

“In addition, the attack on a Ceramic Company in Ajaokuta last night was unfortunate and condemnable. The Police and other security agencies are currently combing the area to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act. Investigations are still at an early stage now. We will rely on those reports when they are clearer and ready to brief the public.”

The government assured that “We urge the people of Ajaokuta and indeed, Kogi State, in general, to go about their normal businesses as we have put in place, stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all. The government will spare no resource to ensure our cherished children are rescued alive and unhurt.

“The Governor is personally coordinating the rescue efforts in collaboration with the security chiefs in the state as well as local vigilante groups. There is already a massive deployment to the area to achieve results.”

Running Mate Fallout: Wike’s Group Meets In Abuja To Plot Next Move





Kogi gun attack: Government, Police promise to rescue abducted expatriates, others

Single Faith Ticket: Babachir Lawal, Dogara Divide APC NWC

Kogi gun attack: Government, Police promise to rescue abducted expatriates, others