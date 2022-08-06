Kidnappers demand N50m ransom for Ondo traditional ruler, three others

The kidnappers of a traditional ruler in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State have demanded N50m as ransom to secure the release of the High Chief and three others in their captives.

The four men which included the traditional Chief, Mukaila Bello, Adeniran Adeyemo, Mr Bashiru Adekile and Chief Gbafinro, were abducted by some gun-wielding hoodlums on Thursday while travelling to Ikare-Akoko from Akure, the state capital.

The hoodlums who stopped their vehicle shot the driver of the vehicle in the head and had been in the hospital receiving treatment while the four men were whisked into the forest.

A family source told Tribune Online that the abductors had an open discussion about how to secure the freedom of the four men with their family on Friday night.

He explained that the abductors had not given room for negotiation below N50m, saying the abductors had maintained that only N50m would secure the release of the four men.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The family member, however, said the family were not buoyant to afford the N50m ransom but said the kidnappers did not give room for negotiation.

He said: “The kidnappers have made contact with the families of the victims and are demanding the sum of N50m to release them. They did not give room for negotiation and we are expecting to hear from them again.

“We have resorted to fasting and prayers in order to seek the face of God on the four men. The abduction of the four has put the town in disarray and the only thing we can do is to pray because we cannot afford the ransom.

However, the state Police command said his men are not resting on its oars to secure the release of the abducted victims unhurt.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, said detectives from the command have been combing the forest in the area to ensure the release of the victims alive.

She said: “The police have recovered the vehicle while the driver was taken to the hospital. The driver is currently in stable condition.

“The police, local hunters and vigilante in the area are combing the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants.”





Speaking on how the men were abducted she explained that “the Police on received a distress call on Thursday that at about 6:30 pm around Ago Yeye, along Owo/ Ikare road, some gunmen shot at one Toyota Corolla with registration number KAK 818 AE while on the motion.

“The gunmen shot the vehicle and the bullet hit the driver on the head and the vehicle came to a halt, while the other occupants numbering about four were whisked into the bush while the driver was abandoned.”

Running Mate Fallout: Wike’s Group Meets In Abuja To Plot Next Move

Kidnappers demand N50m ransom for Ondo traditional ruler, three others