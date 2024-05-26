Acclaimed gospel singer-songwriter, Olusoji Bamikarere popularly known as Soji Solace, is set to thrill fans with a special live music video recording concert, tagged: SING SONGS.

The 60-minute exclusive event is scheduled to take place at the Royal Priest Studio, Odo Ona, Ibadan on Friday, May 31.

According to the convener, “SING SONGS promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages. With infectious composed anthems, Solace’s eclectic repertoire of praise medley promises something good for everyone.

Backed by ensemble of musicians, including Kemi Rehoboth, Iyanuoluwa Praise, MC Imperial, the show according to Solace will deliver electrifying performances.

Soji Solace formerly known as Soji Best has shared stages with so many gospel and secular artistes like Dr Bola Are, Bidemi Olaoba, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Tosin Bee, Apekeola, Lagbaja, Mega 99, Yinka Adonai and lots more.

This event promises to be a truly unforgettable concert experience.

