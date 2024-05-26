Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has boldly asserted himself as the most bankable actor in Africa, attributing his claim to a string of successful movies in 2023, including his notable roles in Funke Akindele’s groundbreaking film, “A Tribe Called Judah,” alongside other hits such as “The Kujus Again,” “Big Love,” “Honey Money,” “Something Like Gold,” and “The Bloom Boy,” among others.

With these contributions, Egbuson celebrates his newfound title, highlighting the combination of hard work, unwavering support, and divine grace that propelled him to this position.

In a social media post, he expressed immense gratitude for the opportunities bestowed upon him and the resilience that enabled him to seize them, firmly declaring himself as the “most bankable actor in Africa.”

It was observed that with the recent milestones within the Nigerian film industry, it’s impossible to overlook Akindele’s remarkable achievements.

Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah” shattered records, becoming the first Nollywood film to cross the billion naira mark, a testament to its widespread popularity and commercial success.

In addition to this groundbreaking feat, Akindele’s other films, including “Battle On Buka Street” and “Omo Ghetto The Saga,” further solidified her status as one of the industry’s leading figures.

Her Instagram feed was adorned with celebratory posts, acknowledging her titles as the highest-grossing actress, producer, and director, underscoring the magnitude of her impact and contributions to the Nigerian film landscape.

As accolades continue to pour in for both Egbuson and Akindele, it’s evident that their success is deeply intertwined with the support and adoration of their fans.

Quoting his social media post, Egbuson said, “Hard work, your support, and the grace of God brought me here. Feeling super grateful for the amazing life I’ve been given. All thanks to Baba God for all the chances to shine and the strength to grab them! Through the tough spots, I’ve had the courage to keep moving forward. I am what I say I am – most bankable actor in Africa. Producers call me, let’s work.”

A social media commentator while reacting to Egbuson’s claim said “Egbuson and Akindele’s triumphs not only elevate their personal brands but also shine a spotlight on the wealth of talent and creativity present within the African cinematic landscape, inspiring future generations of storytellers and performers.”

Looking ahead, both Egbuson and Akindele are poised to build upon their successes, leveraging their newfound status to further push the boundaries of African cinema.

