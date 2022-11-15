Soaring food prices push inflation rate in Nigeria to 21.09%

The inflation rate in Nigeria rose to 21.09 per cent in October from 20.77 per cent recorded in September 2022 amidst soaring food prices.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which released the data on Tuesday said that food Inflation rose to 23.72 per cent in October 2022, from 23.34 per cent in September 2022.

In its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, the NBS said, “on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate for October 2022 was 1.24 per cent, this was 0.11 per cent lower than the rate recorded in September 2022 (1.36 per cent). This means that in October 2022 the general price level for the headline inflation rate (month–on–month basis) declined by 0.11 per cent.”

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How International Creditors Shut-Out Nigeria, Other African Countries ― DMO Tells Reps

Director-General of Aids, Loans and Debt Management (DMO), Ms Patricia Oniha on Monday disclosed Federal Government’s plans to source for alternative sources to meet its financial obligations including budget deficit in the 2023 fiscal year…

2023: Igbo Not Ripe For Presidency, Soludo Tells Peter Obi

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, lambasted the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, again, saying that he was unfit to win the 2023 general elections…

NES#28: Osinbajo Highlights Importance Of African Carbon Market In Addressing Climate Change

The Federal Government is finalising plans on the draft Nigeria Agenda 2050, which seeks to increase the country’s per capita GDP to $33,000 by 2050 and place Nigeria amongst the rank of upper middle-income countries, just as NESG sets agenda for Presidential candidates…

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Adekunle Ajasin: If Only The Dead Could Rise

I was at Saint Andrew’s Cathedral Church, Owo, Ondo State, last Friday, November 11, 2022. The last time I was at the Anglican Church was on Saturday, November 15, 1997…

PDP’s Arson Alarm False, Misleading ― Oyo APC





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described the allegation made by the media arm of the governor Seyi Makinde reelection campaign that it (APC)…

EDITORIAL: INEC And PVC Collection

SINCE every democracy is only as solid as the procedure that births it, the recent complaint by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about the low response by residents of Kogi State…