Jigawa PDP condemns attacks on Atiku’s convoy, destruction of billboards

THE Jigawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the recent attacks and destruction of its gubernatorial candidate’s billboards in Hadejia area of the state.

The condemnation was made in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse by the Chairman, PDP Campaign Directorate, Alhaji Isah Ahmed Duniya Bahutu.

According to the statement, “the PDP and Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido governorship campaign committee has condemned in totality the act of thuggery and pulling down of our party’s flags and candidates billboards by APC in Hadejia.

“This negative political behaviour in this era of developing Nigeria can only be equated to the DARK AGE POLITICS OF THE SIXTEENTH CENTURY which has been conquered long ago by patriotic Nigerians.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We want to remind APC and its leadership in the state that the recent peace accord signed by political parties and their presidential candidates in Abuja which they also attended is binding on all parties and their members.

“APC in Jigawa State from the realities on the ground has lost all hope and the reason why it is finding it difficult to commence writing its handing over note.”

The statement added that the successful outing of PDP’s presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and Gubernatorial candidate, Alh. Mustapha Sule Lamido during their recent visit to Hadejia has confirmed the PDP’s preparedness to take over Jigawa State in 2023.





The chairman PDP campaign council committee appealed to the teeming supporters to remain calm and remain law abiding as all necessary measures are being taken to avoid the repeat of the negative actions and also called on the leaders in APC to preach peace and good manners to their members to ensure successful/peaceful elections in the state.