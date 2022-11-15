Senator Uba will defeat you, APC replies Senator Hunkuyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Kaduna State has described the recent statement made by the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate in the state, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, that he erred in bringing the party to power in 2015 as a mere rambling rant of a sinking politician.

This was even as it said APC candidate Senator Uba Sani will nail his final political coffin.

In a statement issued by the Council’s Director of Strategic Communication, Ibraheem Musa, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday also described Hunkuyi as a nomadic politician whose antecedents are replete with defections, betrayals, and biting the fingers that fed him.

The APC noted also that the NNPP gubernatorial candidate has never won an election since he became local government chairman during Babangida’s era.

However, the statement noted that the ‘self-acclaimed godfather’ rode on El-Rufai’s popularity to be elected Senator in 2015.

It also said Senator Hunkuyi, instead of working for the people of Kaduna State, he and his cohorts worked against the state in the Senate.

“Specifically, Kaduna State Government sought for $350 million World Bank loan to bridge its infrastructure deficit but Hunkuyi told the Senate that ‘the loan is a misplaced priority.’





“As a payback, the people of Kaduna North Senatorial district voted against Hunkuyi in 2019 for short-changing them.

“Before then, the footloose politician had defected back to the PDP and right now he is the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).”

According to the statement, “in recent times, Hunkuyi has been granting interviews in the media and emitting the usual hot air and false claim of having made Malam Nasir El Rufai the Governor of Kaduna State in 2015.

“He repeated this fallacy at an interactive session with representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“Distinguished Senator Uba Sani, the APC Gubernatorial candidate of Kaduna State, will not only defeat Hunkuyi as Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari did in 2019, but will nail his final political coffin in the 2023 governorship election.”

According to the statement for the records, “As Commissioner of Finance from 1999 to 2003, he was Governor Ahmed Makarfi’s confidant but he dumped his benefactor and crossed over to the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and contested against his boss. Hunkuyi failed woefully at the polls.

“Afterwards, he returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the Arch Mohammed Namadi Sambo administration. In 2011, Hunkuyi contested against Governor Patrick Yakowa in the primaries. Again, he lost.”