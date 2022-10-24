Smuggling: Two siblings allegedly killed by soldiers in Ogun

Two siblings were reportedly killed by some men of the Nigerian Army, on Sunday, at Owode Yewa, in Yewa South LG Area of Ogun State, over alleged smuggling of parboiled foreign rice commodity.

It was learnt that a soldier had accosted one of the victims in a bid to seize a vehicle loaded with contraband goods.

This development was said to have led to an altercation between one of the victims and some soldiers.

The other victim identified as Saheed was said to have moved to the scene, and they were reported to have been shot dead by the soldiers.

A source who identified herself as Adekemi said, “in the course of the altercation between the man and the soldiers, some people called his younger brother popularly known as Saheed Elegusi. Saheed rushed to the scene and the two of them were shot dead by the soldiers. We don’t know when soldiers become customs officers.”

It was learnt that the soldiers immediately fled the scene after shooting the siblings as angry youths took over the streets in protest.

The mob had set bonfires on the Sango-Idiroko international road, affecting vehicular movements for hours.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the angry mob attacked an innocent officer of the Nigeria Air Force, killing him in retaliation.

According to Oyeyemi, the slain Air Force man was in uniform when he unknowingly ran into the mob who lynched him.

The PPRO said, “the incident happened yesterday. I think it was caused by an argument between them (the two brothers) and men of the Nigerian Army. We are still investigating.

“But do you know that the people killed an Air Force officer who was just passing on his own? He was just going on his own, he had nothing to do with the crisis. They just mobbed him and killed him because he was in uniform.

“Anyway, investigation is ongoing. The Commissioner of Police has directed the Homicide section to take over the matter. The situation has been brought under control. The area is calm now. The DPO of Owode and some other policemen were able to move into the scene quickly. But unfortunately, the Air Force officer was killed.”

