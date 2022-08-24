Smile clinches Best Internet Access, Data Connectivity Service Provider Awards

Smile Nigeria has again emerged the winner of the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards as Africa’s Best Internet Access and Data Connectivity Service Provider of the Year 2022.

The latest awards, which benchmark industry leadership performance, was earned by Smile for its high brand equity, in which is ingrained the properties of high visibility, product proficiency and excellent customer service.

It was bestowed on Smile at a well-attended African Brands Congress held at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos and hosted by African Brands Media Limited, recently.

An insight into the choice of Smile as a recipient of the 2022 African Brand Leadership

Merit Award, by the organisers of the event noted that, “Smile Communications is actively transforming the nation’s economy by providing universal access to high-quality, reliable, easy-to-use and affordable communication services across Nigeria.”

Smile Nigeria, according to the organisers, was also recognised due to its knack for innovative products and consistent provision of innovative services.

It was noted that the theme for the 2022 African Brand Congress, ‘Digital technology, AI and IoT: A Catalyst for Brands Growth,’ sits comfortably with Smile’s evident innovative streak and constant deployment of cutting edge technology.

On hand to receive the award was Smile Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Abdul Hafeez, who affirmed that the award attested to the corporate vision and ingenuity that have propelled Smile to the broadband leadership echelon of the nation’s telecommunications sector.

He noted that Smile had over the years, sustained high-speed broadband services in major cities across the country. He reiterated that the company would continue to ensure for Nigerian Internet consumers the best possible broadband solutions.

Hafeez dedicated the award to all subscribers on the Smile network as well as the company’s other stakeholders.

The African Brand Leadership Merit Awards is a platform that recognises African companies with high and positive brand profile and corporate institutions that have distinguished themselves in their contributions to brand building among African companies.

