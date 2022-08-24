‘Epe/Ibeju-Lekki NIEEE ’ll complement national chapter’

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) has been described as a broad institute that consists of engineers from various fields, such as electrical, electronics, avionics, computing, broadcasting, communications, control, instrumentation, power and other related disciplines.

Olusegun Sholiyi, who stated this, said one of the core objectives of the organisation is to provide a clear picture of NIEEE as an organisation with the goal to pursue the initiatives that would move the institute and the country forward in the coming years.

Sholiyi said these in his welcome address during his investiture as the first Chairman of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), Epe/Ibeju-Lekki Chapter, which took place at the Major General O. A. Akintade Auditorium, Nigerian Army Ordinance School, Epe Barracks, Epe, Lagos State, recently.

He expressed his gratitude to the chairman of the occasion and the National Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), Akan Michael.

He also thanked all Chairmen of NIEEE Chapters; the guest speakers – Professor Aibinu Abiodun Musa, Vice-Chancellor, Summit University, Offa Kwara State and Professor Atanda Raji, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, South Africa; special guests of honour – Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University, Dr Halilu Ahmad Shaba, Director-General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Abuja and Elders of NIEEE

He said, “Epe/Ibeju-Lekki Chapter no doubt is an extension of the institute’s right arm and we intend to immediately hit the ground running by consolidating the success and achievements of the institute both at the national and state levels. To achieve this, we would operate a transparent administration, where all members are carried along and divergent views are respected accordingly.

“I welcome you all to the investiture ceremony of the first Chairman of the NIEEE Epe/Ibeju-Lekki Chapter. This ceremony also covers the inauguration of 2022/2023 executive officers with a public lecture entitled, ‘Solving the National Socio-Economic Problems through Emerging Technologies and Innovations in Engineering.’

“I am very pleased to witness this distinct day in the annals of the history of our great institute at my investiture as the inaugural chairman of the Epe/Ibeju-Lekki Chapter. My profound gratitude for this rare privilege goes to the National Chairman of NIEEE, Akan Michael, current Chairman of NIEEE Lagos Chapter, Olalekan O. Olabode and most especially, the immediate past Chairman of Lagos Chapter, Bayo Olusodo.”

“The responsibility thrust upon my shoulders is not lost on me. I am indeed awed and humbled by the privilege and honour, sheer trust, confidence, and respectfully accept to serve the institute faithfully and diligently.

“Our Chapter is blessed for being situated in the new Lagos environment that consists of superb engineering organisations such as engineering and construction companies, Lagos State University Engineering Campus, the National Space Agency, Centre for Space Transport and Propulsion, food processing companies, trading and agro allied industry, then the big one, Dangote Group of Companies – Fertilizer, Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone Development Company and others.

“These organisations are either producing qualified electrical, electronics, computer engineering personnel or employing them for the purpose of providing the required professional engineering services for these organisations. Epe/Ibeju-Lekki Chapter will be there to promote the implementation of the required policies and standards as enshrined in NIEEE constitution and bye-laws for the aforementioned organisations.

“We shall equally undertake robust interactions with other Chapters in Lagos State. This Chapter will inspire our immediate community through conferences, technical workshops, technology standards, and professional and educational activities.”

