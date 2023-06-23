Penzaarville Africa, a leading media agency on the continent, is delighted to announce the addition of Layi Wasabi, a sensational skit maker, to their talented roster. The company takes pride in nurturing exceptional talents and providing them with increased visibility to foster growth.

Olufemi Oguntamu, CEO of Penzaarville Africa, believes that Layi Wasabi’s inclusion will further enhance the agency’s ability to deliver impactful solutions to both current and prospective clients through his enchanting content creation and delivery.

Oguntamu states, “With his comedic brilliance, creativity, and ability to engage audiences through captivating skits, Layi Wasabi is poised to bring a fresh wave of entertainment and creativity to our dynamic team.”

Layi Wasabi has gained widespread recognition for his hilarious skits on various social media platforms. His unique talent for crafting humorous and relatable content has endeared him to millions of viewers, establishing him as a highly sought-after skit maker.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Penzaarville Africa, Layi Wasabi stated, “I am thrilled to be a part of this team. After evaluating several talent management agencies in the country, I chose to join Penzaarville because I am convinced they have a clear understanding of my content style, and our visions align effortlessly. Collaborating with a company that values creativity and innovation is a dream come true.”

With this exciting partnership, both Penzaarville Africa and Layi Wasabi are poised to achieve new milestones in the entertainment and media industries.

