Three PDP senators defect to APC after meeting Tinubu

In a significant political realignment, all three serving senators from Kebbi State have announced their defection from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The senators — Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) — were accompanied to the meeting on Friday by the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Their defection marks a major political shift in Kebbi and is expected to strengthen the APC’s presence in both the state and the National Assembly.

Present at the meeting were key political figures from the Northwest, including Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris, Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.

Analysts say the high-level defection signals growing consolidation within the ruling party as it positions itself for future legislative and executive priorities, both in Kebbi and at the federal level.

