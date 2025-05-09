Latest NewsTop News

Foreign herders behind attacks on communities —DHQ

Jacob Segun Olatunji
Foreign herders behind attacks on communities

THE military high command, on Thursday, fingered foreign herders as perpetrators of recent violent attacks on local communities and killings of farmers in Plateau, Benue and other states. 

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General Markus Kangye, disclosed this to newsmen while fielding questions at the bi-weekly media update on military operations against insurgents in the various theaters of operations across the six geo-political zones of the country. 

Kangye, speaking about the foreign herders, said: “When you hear them talk in some instances, you’ll be able to decipher whether these people are from here or not, and from the North. For instance, if I speak Hausa and my brother from the South-East speaks Hausa, you’ll know that his Hausa is a borrowed one and Hausa language, like any other language, has different versions and intonations. 

“If somebody from Sokoto, for instance, speaks Hausa, and my friend from Katsina speaks Hausa, you’ll hear some differences and somebody from Kano, you’ll hear some differences; so the Hausa spoken in Nigeria has differences between the Hausa spoken in Mali, Central African Republic or Ghana. 

“So when we arrest these herders and terrorists, even from the way they speak and appear, it is clear to see and even the hair will tell you that this person is not from Nigeria. 

Read Also: Why Pope Leo XIV? What we know about popes picking new name

“I think the only community in Nigeria that has hair similar to the Shuwa in the Sahel region is probably the Shuwa Arabs in Borno State, but they don’t even have the same. 

“So, one will also admit that many of those terrorising our people are foreigners, even though some of them are also Nigerians.” 

Major-General Kangye explained further that “there are some herders who are Nigerians who also get involved in  crime, but most of the violence and incessant killings you are hearing in some parts of this country are perpetrated by mostly those who find their way in through the porous borders of our country.”

UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Performance of Hajj, Benefits of fasting in Islam, The sacred month of Rajab Exit of a mental giant Islam and science, Maolud Nabiyyi, Hijrah of Prophet Muhammad, Performance of salat, Hijra, Islamic New Year, Eid-el-Kabir Festival, Cleric counsels Nigerians on obedience to God, Eid-el-Adha, Misconceptions about hajj, Performance of hajj, Најј preparations, Night of Power , Benefits of fasting, Benefits of fasting in Islam, holy month of fasting, Renaissance of Islam Performance of Hajj (II)
Next Article hajj, Beyond the holy month of Health gains of Ramadan, Permissible actions during fasting, At-tawbah, holy month of Ramadan, The teachings of the Noble Qur’an Importance of praying Virtues of praying in congregation, protection against Shaytan, Belief in the oneness of Allah, Fundamentals of socio-economic system trade and commerce in Islam, fundamental practices of worship, moral regulations governing human behaviour, Amanah, the ideal Muslim, importance of taqwa, piety in Islam, Prophet Muhammad’s sermon, A reflection on Prophet Muhammad’s sermon at Hajj (II), A reflection on Prophet Muhammad’s sermon at Hajj, Muhammad the trustworthy, birth of Prophet Muhammad, death and burial, Forbidden practices regarding death and burial, Burying the dead, Mourning the dead, A dying Muslim and the importance of uttering the Shahada, seeking wellness in Islam, Fundamental principles in Islam, The blessed journeyHajj: The blessed journey (II), Hajj The rites of Hajj

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×