JUST IN: JAMB releases 2025 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday announced the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.
However, the board revealed that it is withholding the results of 39,834 candidates due to issues related to examination malpractices.
JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who made the disclosure during a press briefing in Abuja, said over 1.9 million candidates sat for the examination across the country.
He also revealed that 80 individuals are currently being interrogated over various forms of examination fraud, with Anambra State recording the highest number of suspects—14 in total.
According to him, 467 underage candidates who wrote the exam scored above the minimum cut-off mark, while 50 candidates have so far been linked to cheating.
