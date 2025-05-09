Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecies on Otti, Oborevwori, others

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned about six Nigerian governors in a newly released prophecy.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed what these governors will experience politically in the coming days.

For Niger governor, the cleric warned him to be careful of political and insecurity crises, as he foresees disagreement between him and political stakeholders in the state.

For Abia, Primate warned Alex Otti against ending his tenure with bad policies that can tarnish the good works that he has done. He revealed that his government would be accused wrongly, and some of his cabinet members would decamp. He urged him to tackle the issue of insecurity, as there will be issues in that aspect.

For Imo, Primate Ayodele advised Governor Hope Uzodinma to be careful about selecting a successor, as any mistake would cost him. He urged the governor to allow the best candidate to emerge to retain leadership in the state.

“Niger: The governor’s effort will not be appreciated because he will have political and insecurity crises. He will have issues with the deputy governor and key political stakeholders.

“Alex Otti: He has all it takes for a second term, but he will have to negotiate it because he will have issues. They will fight him with insecurity despite the fact that he has done well. His stay in Labour is uncertain, and some main politicians will hate his government because of his rigidity. They will accuse his government wrongly, and he will have issues with traditional leaders. He has started good work and must not end it with bad policy. Some members of his assembly may decamp.

“Hope Uzodinma: He must be very careful despite the fact that he will be making a good effort. He must not make a mistake in picking a wrong candidate for his party. There will be so much confusion, and if he picks a wrong candidate, he will lose. His candidate will defeat Ihiedioha, but he should be mindful of insecurity, work with the poor masses, begin to start with a poverty alleviation programme, and have an open policy system. There is a future for his political ambition if he follows this with keen interest so that he won’t have political enemies. He must also be careful so they won’t lie against him at the presidency. He must work on his health and the movements of security operatives attached to the First Lady.”

In Adamawa, Primate Ayodele revealed that Governor Fintiri is about to leave PDP and that he will have serious clashes with Atiku Abubakar. The prophet revealed that the governor will disappoint a lot of his followers and that he will single-handedly cause crises for himself.

“Fintiri is about to leave PDP; he will fight with Atiku. He and Ribadu will have political issues, and they will fight a dirty fight. There will be pressure on him, and he will disappoint a lot of his followers. He will use religious sentiment to fire himself, and this can fail his coming election. He must strategize urgently to be in political form. Many who think they will become governor will be disappointed. He will find it difficult to install a governor with his political mercenary. His state must be careful against a major attack, cholera, and chickenpox.”

In Delta, Primate Ayodele stated that Governor Sheriff’s APC membership will continue to cause issues in the state and that there will be issues with the presidency. He stated that the governor will mismanage the party in the state and that he will fight his predecessor.

“Delta: Sheriff will not be accepted in APC; there will be breakage. Omo-Agege must not relent. Sheriff will have problems with the presidency. Sheriff’s membership in APC isn’t yet certain; he doesn’t see the clear vision. He will still fight with his predecessor. Some in APC Delta will want to give up the party because of him, and he will mismanage APC. However, they must be careful so there won’t be any bombing attack in Delta.”