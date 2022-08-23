Six reasons to own land or build your own house

Real estate is the new business with cool cash. Owning land or a building is the most tangible investment.

Landed or housing properties are assets whose value keeps increasing daily. You can never go wrong when purchasing land or building your own apartment.

Having your own land or house gives you financial security and even honor in your neighborhood.

Investing in landed properties has a lot of benefits and advantages.

Here are the reasons you should have a piece of land or a house to call your own.

1. House rent will keep increasing

As funny as this sounds, it is the truth. It is no longer news that getting an apartment in Nigeria is now very expensive, except in rural areas. Even rural areas are becoming developed.

This is why you should try as much as possible to purchase your own land.

Staying in a rented apartment will cost you more yearly, and the truth is that the fees paid can be diverted to something productive if you have your own apartment.

2. For the joy of ownership

Having a house to call your own comes with the most amazing feeling in the world. The fact that no one can wake up one morning and ask you to pack out your things because he wants to renovate his house brings comfort. You cannot trade the comfort, ease, bliss, confidence, and freedom that come with having a shelter over your head built by you.

No matter how long you stay in a rented apartment, the best that can ever happen is to be called “chief tenant.” You can never be referred to as a landlord. Your years of stay cannot be converted into direct ownership unless you buy the house.

3. For comfort

Building and having your own house brings more comfort than you can ever imagine. It saves you from landlord tussles and even co-tenants issues and disagreements.





There is a limit to the freedom you have in a rented apartment. Nigerian landlords, in particular, can be frustrating at times, complaining about any little changes in their house. Knocking on your door early in the morning to ask why you’ve not swept your corridor, asking why you parked your car at the spot he parks his, asking why your baby cried all night and he couldn’t sleep can be frustrating.

4. Freedom

Having your own land gives you freedom to do whatever pleases you. You can use it to generate more income and decide to use it for personal use tomorrow. But you can do this on someone else’s land.

5. It provides financial security

Owning land or a building gives you access to loans, grants, and other financial opportunities.

Financial institutions pay attention to landowners since they have something of value that can be used as collateral for debts.

6. To prepare for your grey years

This is the time when your health and finances start to take a toll on you.

Having a house of your own prevents you from being homeless or being a liability to your children.

It also helps you to be financially stable through a stable source of income from rental fees and other benefits from your landed properties.

