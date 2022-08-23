10 ways to help your teen deal with peer pressure

Peer pressure is the influence placed on a person by others of the same age and or phase in life. It is usually found amongst teenagers.

In the bid to be in control of their lives, teenagers find themselves amongst weak-minded people and eventually end up doing their bidding.

Peer pressure can be positive or negative. However, the negative impact of peer pressure weighs more than the positive impact.

Young folks, in a bid to fit in with their mates or for fear of being rejected by their mates, are being told to do things that have negative effects on them.

This is usually found amongst young school students.

They try to do a lot of things to impress their friends, even at the expense of their mental health. Due to the fear of being criticised by their mates, they copy exactly what their peers wear, how they talk,how they walk, the kind of music they listen to, and so on.

These teens go through hard times while trying to satisfy their parents and also fit in with their peers.

However, as a parent or a guardian, it is important to handle your teen sensitively. Being too hard on them while going through their teen pressure can cause more damage.

There are various ways you can help them scale through their teen years while helping them manage or overcome peer pressure.

This article will give more insight on how you can help your teen deal with negative peer pressure.

1. Understand how they feel

To help your children deal with peer pressure, you must fully understand how they feel. Only through this can you shoot the arrows accurately. Seeing from their point of view helps you to know where to step in as a parent.

You must understand why your kids give into peer pressure.

2. Know their friends





As a parent, it is important that you know your children’s friends, the company they keep. Encourage them to bring their friends home for a visit so you can know the kind of friends your children keep.

You can go as far as knowing their parents to know their background, values, and beliefs. Don’t get too busy trying to make money at the expense of your kids’ sanity.

3. Always receive your teens’ suggestions with love.

As young as your kids might be, try as much as possible to always receive their suggestions with love. Castigating every one of their decisions or contributions might reduce their self esteem.

4. Correct them with love

The best way to handle teens is to correct them in a subtle and lovable manner. Spare the rod and spoil the child. Correct your child’s little mistakes depending on their personalities.

5. Be a good example to them

For you to help them deal with peer pressure, you must also lead by example. You must be aware that your kids notice every one of your decisions, and how you relate and deal with people. If you are easily intimidated by people around you or your friends, this might not be good for your kids to see.

Standing by your decisions and always saying “No” when necessary is a good way to lead your children. They will definitely learn from you.

6. Teach them the consequences of negative actions.

You are your child’s first teacher. The best person to teach your child all they need to know is you.

Teach them all they need to know about being influenced by the right company and even bad company. Let them know the effect of any decisions they will be making now or even in the near future.

7. Pray for them regularly

It is important that you are a prayerful parent. Bringing up a child in this present generation takes great wisdom from God because of their high level of sensitivity and vulnerability.

Commit their will, lives, and activities to God in prayer regularly. Also, teach them the way of the Lord, how to study the word of God, and obey God with all their heart.

8. Build their self confidence

Most kids succumb to peer pressure due to a lack of self confidence and low self esteem. They allow their peers to make decisions for them and control their lives.

As a parent, you can help your kids deal with this by appreciating their little efforts in decision making.

You should also encourage them to make more decisions on their own as you guide them.

9. Show them love as much as you can

Every child desires to be loved. Try as much as possible to make the family a safe spot for them since the world is evil and harsh. They will continually see the home as a place where they can get all the love they want, no matter how much the world criticizes them.

Expressing so much love to your children is a way of securing them emotionally. It reduces the risk of peer pressure.

10. Be very sensitive

As a parent, it is very important that you pay attention to every single detail as it pertains to your kids. This will help you notice slight changes when your kids start to act up in an unusual way.

When you are aware of the sudden changes, it helps you attend to them as fast as you can with wisdom before they get out of hand.

Don’t get too busy with work or your business.

