Six mistakes job seekers make when applying

A lot of job seekers wonder why they don’t get feedback after interviews. It saddens your heart when you prepare so much for an interview for a role or position only to get a ‘we will get back to you’ response from the HR department of that company.

The labor market is a competitive world and this is why you need to be extra careful while making your preparation for job interviews.

You might be as careful as being cautious of your body gestures during interviews.

There might be little mistakes you need to pay attention to that might stop you from getting positive feedback from the company you apply to for job opportunities.

Check out the mistakes job seekers make in order to avoid it in your job search.

1. Unorganized resume

A lot of job seekers use unorganized layout and designs to construct their CV. However, you need to be aware that interviewers look out for how organized your resume is before moving ahead with questions for you. Arrange the outlines in order of importance and put your point in bullet forms.

2. Wearing the wrong and inappropriate clothes to interviews.

A lot of job seekers make great mistakes by wearing inappropriate clothes for an interview. You need to dress the way you want to be addressed. Dressing casually might be the trend but it is very important that you wear official and professional outfits to give a good impression.

3. Inappropriate body gestures

Bad body language might hinder you from being employed. Acting uninterested and certain sitting positions either while waiting to be interviewed or during interviews might be sending wrong messages to your interviewer. This is why you must be careful with your body language during interviews. Fidgeting or playing with your phones, chewing gum, chit chatting with other job seekers, playing with your hair, or shaking your legs during interviews is a great mistake that might cause you to lose the job offer.

4. Giving too much information on your CV

Elongated details on CVs and unnecessary information are mistakes job seekers make. You must make sure your details are concise and brief on your resume. Giving personal details why you need the job. The interviewer does not need to know your family history or circumstances that prompted you to apply for the role.

Just give your interviewer your competencies and what you can offer the company.





5. Talking too much in an interview

A lot of job seekers seem to always be too forward while communicating with their interviewer. There are some things that shouldn’t be said during your interview. Saying too much can make you lose the chances of getting the job. The best thing to do is to avoid saying excess words.

Just concentrate on saying things that are related to the job and what you can offer the company when hired.

6. Inappropriate email address

Submitting an inappropriate email address can be a turn off for your HR manager. Using email address like babygirlforlife@gmail.com, sexygift@gmail.com is unprofessional for job application

