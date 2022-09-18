Fire guts seven flats in Kwara

Early Sunday morning inferno reportedly engulfed a building of about seven flats in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident that happened at about 2:58 am was caused by a power surge.

The fire incident, which was confirmed by the head, media and publicity of the Kwara state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, took place at No.63, Lawyer Laro Street Olorunshogo area, Ilorin, Ilorin West Local Government area of the state.

He said that the total estimated property lost to the inferno was N8.5 million, while the estimated property saved was N4.7 million.

“On getting to the scene, we realized that the whole building had been engulfed by the blazing fire due to the late call by the sympathizers.

“Although the conflagration was huge, however, our firemen were able to demonstrate a high level of professionalism and in no time the ravaging inferno was totally extinguished and also damped the surrounding area in order to stop further fire escalation.

“The leading officer of the firemen crew who attended to the incident revealed that even though the fire was caused due to the power surge but a pressing iron was also met being plugged.

The Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the citizens to always cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances even before bedtime, “as this would help them to prevent the chances of fire outbreak in their various homes, and also help them to drastically reduce it”.

