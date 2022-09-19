Facts about world women leaders

The popular niche that ‘the future is female’ is now starting to play out to become a reality. Recently, women are now taking huge positions in power. You can now find women leaders in various industries around the globe, from banking industry to politics, entertainment industry and lots more.

There are women who have crossed the hurdles that follow politics and have attained several political positions which have been occupied by men for years. They have defied the ideology that the female gender is meant for the kitchen and the other room.

These women have proven their perseverance and dexterity by vying for political positions despite the difficulties. This article will be revealing women who are doing well in the political industry.

1. Liz Truss (United Kingdom)

Liz Truss, born on July 26, 1975 just emerged as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom after the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resigned. She started her political career in 1996 as a member of the Conservative Party. Over the years, she has been handling various political positions. She was the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs before she became the Prime Minister in September, 2022. She is the 56th prime minister and the 3rd female to serve in this position.

2. Sandra Manson (Barbados)

Sandra Manson, born on 17th of January, 1949, is the first female President in Barbados. Barbados is a country located in the Northern part of America. She rose to become the first female President of Barbados on 30th November, 2021. She is a woman with so much career interest. She is not only a President but also a lawyer and diplomat.

Before attaining this political position, she was in office from 2018-2021 as the eighth and last governor general of Barbados.

3. Zuzana Caputova (Slovakia)

This wonderful woman was elected as the President of Slovakia, a country in Europe on 15th June, 2019.

Zuzana is also a career woman, an environmental activist and a lawyer. She is the fifth president in Slovakia but the first female President and she is still in Power. She is also the youngest president in Slovakia’s history as she was elected into power at 45.

4. Tsia Ing-Wen (Taiwan)

Tsia ing-wen born 31st August 1956 is one of the first female presidents in Taiwan’s history. Taiwan is a country located in East Asia. She became the first female president on the 20th of May, 2016 and she is still in power. After her tenure, she contested again and was re-elected in 2020 with the highest vote representing the Democratic Progressive Party.

5. Xiomara Castro (Honduras)





Honduras is located in the Central part of America. Xiomara Castro Sarmiento is one of the amazing women who has taken political positions despite the hurdles. She was born in September 1959 and became the first female president in January 2022 after serving in the position of the Vice president to her husband who was the President.

6. Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia)

This woman from Ethiopia born in February 1950 was the former head of the United Nations Office to the African Union. She is a diplomat and the first female president in Ethiopia who assumed office on 25th October 2018. She is still currently holding the executive position in the country.

7. Sheik Hasina Wazed (Bangladesh)

Hasina is the daughter of the founder and first President of Bangladesh. She was born 28th September, 1947. She is a statesman and politician who has served as the Prime minister of Bangladesh since January 2009. This woman’s tenacity and passion for politics is a drive for women who intend to take political positions.

8. Sanna Marin (Finland)

Sanna Marin is one of the most successful women in politics and in other areas. Born on 16th November, 1985 and married to Markus Raikkonen, she is a strong politician who has served for Finland since 2019 as the Prime minister. She started her political career at 20. She took up the executive position as the Prime Minister for Finland on 10th December, 2019 under the umbrella of the Social Democratic Party. She is the third female head of government in Finland. She was the youngest Prime minister at 34.

9. Salome Zourabichvili (Georgia)

Salome Zourabichvili is the first French-Georgia female to occupy political positions. She was born 18th March, 1952. Salome has been in political power as the fifth Georgia president since 16th December, 2018 till now. She is the first female president to be elected as a president.

10. Bidya Devi Bhandari (Nepal)

Bidya Devi Bhandari is also a female politician and the second President of Nepal. She is the first female to take up the executive position of the President in Nepal. She was born 19th June 1961. She has been in power since 29th October 2015 and is still doing excellently well in power.

Prior to this political assignment, she took up a position as the Minister of Defense for Nepal (2009-2011) and also served as the Minister of Environment and Population in 1997. As at 2016, she was placed as number 52 by Forbes in their list of the world’s most powerful women.

