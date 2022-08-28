Six important tips to become a better manager

Managers can be the difference between success and failure. A great manager can motivate a team to do things they never thought they could do. Becoming a better manager does not magically happen overnight. You have to invest in improving your managerial skills. Good skills take patience, wisdom, and experience.

Managers play an important role in improving employee engagement in the workplace. Developing your leadership and management skills can make a big difference. In this article, you will find six tips to help you become a better manager.

1. Know your team

To become a better manager, you have to start by knowing your team better. Knowing your team goes beyond memorising their names. No matter what type of team you have, whether large or small, you must understand them well.

Understanding them includes their backgrounds and their current roles. The best way to get to know your team is to have a one-on-one conversation with them.

2. Motivate your team

To be a better manager, you must encourage your team no matter what. You must encourage and motivate because you never know what your team members might be feeling on any particular day.

When you motivate your team members, you send a strong positive message to them, which reinforces their faith in their work and drives them to complete it with their best effort.

3. Improve your communication skills

There is no substitute for good communication in becoming a better manager. You need to communicate more effectively if you want to be respected and taken seriously by your team.

Every activity you do comes down to how you communicate. Your tone should be helpful and motivating, and should be able to resolve any problem.

4. Appreciate your team

To become a better manager, you need to realise that your job as a leader is not just to make sure your team delivers tasks but also that they get appreciated for what they do.

When you know who is contributing what, you must go ahead and appreciate them for their part. This sends a positive message and makes them feel valued.





5. Give honest and constructive feedback

Apart from appreciating a team member in a group, you might have times when you have to share something critical related to their job.

The best approach you can give as a manager is to speak one on one with your team members and tell them honestly how they could have done the job better. You should give constructive feedback to motivate your team.

6. Ask for feedback

As important as giving feedback is, receiving feedback is also important. To become a better manager, you should hear from your employees about your performance.

Have honest and open communication with your employees. You can try asking them to fill out surveys and anonymous forms that will help you understand your role better and ways you can improve them.

