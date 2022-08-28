Four simple home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

One of the most common oral health problems is tooth decay and cavities, as they occur in adults and young alike. Many factors can increase the risk of getting cavities, such as dry mouth, not getting enough fluoride, poor oral hygiene, frequent snacking, foods that cling to your teeth for a long time, and so on.

Although it is highly important to see a dentist when oral issues arise, these home remedies will help. According to an article written by Jacquelyn Cafasso on healthline.com, these are some simple home remedies for tooth decay and cavities.

1. Cut out sugary foods

Eating sugar is the most important risk factor for cavities. This is the cavity remedy that people do not want to hear. As much as possible, avoid consuming so much sugar. You should reduce your sugar intake to less than 10 percent of your total caloric intake for the day.

Try not to snack on sugary foods throughout the day, if you are going to eat sugar because once the sugar is gone, your enamel has a chance to remineralize. But, constantly eating sugar won’t give your teeth the chance to remineralize.

2. Salt

Due to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, salt can be used to treat cavities. It draws out any infection, eases pain, reduces inflammation, and prevents the growth of bacteria in the mouth.

It involves dissolving 1 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water. Then, swish a mouthful of this solution in your mouth for 1 minute, concentrating on the affected tooth. Do this 3 times a day until the symptoms subside.

Another way you can use salt is by mixing ½ teaspoon of salt with a little mustard oil or lemon juice to make a paste. Then, massage the gums gently with this paste for a few minutes and gargle with warm water. Repeat this twice daily for a few days to kill bacteria.

3. Oil pulling

This is an age-old practice that reduces cavities, bleeding gums, and breath. It cleans the mouth of harmful bacteria that are responsible for different types of oral issues.

It involves putting one tablespoon of coconut oil in your mouth. Then, gently swish it around for 20 minutes. After this, you spit it out and rinse your mouth with warm water.

It is advisable to use salt water for antimicrobial benefits. Avoid gargling or swallowing the oil. It is preferable to do this in the morning on an empty stomach.

4. Garlic





Eating raw garlic regularly provides effective results. Garlic is rich in antibacterial and antibiotic properties. It is often recommended for tooth decay and cavities. It provides respite from pain and promotes healthier gums and teeth.

It involves preparing a paste from three to four crushed garlic cloves and a 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Then, apply it to the infected tooth. Leave it for 10 minutes before rinsing with mouthwash. You should do this twice daily for a few weeks to reduce cavities. You can also rub garlic oil on the affected tooth to get quick relief from pain due to a cavity.

In this article, we have listed simple home remedies for tooth decay and cavities. If symptoms do not improve, see your dentist.

