Crisis in Enugu Labour Party as Odengene, Edeoga battle for guber ticket

The progress made by the Labour Party (LP), Enugu state chapter, in emerging as a strong opposition in the state may have suffered a setback as the party supporters exhibited divided loyalty to the choice of Chief Evaristus Nnaji as Enugu State candidate of the party.

The event was a meeting and rally to front the 2023 presidential ambition of Mr Peter Obi tagged “Charity Begins at Home”, held within Shoprite premises. There, hundreds of the party supporters kicked against the introduction of Chief Evaristus Nnaji, popularly known as Odengene as the governorship candidate of the party in Enugu State on Saturday.

The pro-Edeoga Labour party members within the meeting demonstrated their opposition to the choice of Odengene by singing pro-Edeoga choruses.

Their peaceful protest halted every other programme marked for the event for over 20 minutes before the Edoga group finally left the hall.

As they departed, the pro-Nnaji supporters stood up and sang solidarity songs in support of their principal.

Reacting to the development, the National Secretary of the party, who was present, Alhaji Umar Farouk disclosed that the contention of the governorship candidates of the party in Enugu is a matter pending at a court of competent jurisdiction, stating that the party will abide by the decision of the court.

It was gathered that it was Chief Nnaji alias Odengene who sponsored the conference/mini rally.





Edeoga was conspicuously absent at the conference.

An attempt to get Chief Nnaji to speak on the contest between him and Edeoga for the ticket by newsmen did not materialise as h refused to speak to newsmen as he left the venue.