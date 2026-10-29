SITA moves to acquire Flightscape

SITA has agreed to acquire Flightscape, CAE Inc.’s airline operations software business, whose solutions help airlines plan flights, manage crews, control operations, coordinate ground activities and deliver in-flight services.

According to experts, the acquisition will help airlines make better operational decisions and coordinate recovery more effectively across the aviation ecosystem.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer, SITA, David Lavorel, said, “Airlines need to make the best possible use of their aircraft, crews and infrastructure while responding to increasingly complex operational challenges. With Flightscape, we will bring together our respective complementary capabilities to strengthen what we offer airlines and connect their operational decisions with insight from across the aviation ecosystem. That will help our customers anticipate disruption, recover more effectively and run more resilient operations.”

Flightscape’s software is used daily by more than 90 airlines, helping them plan, manage and operate flights across their networks.

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Also commenting, CEO of SITA for Aircraft, Yann Cabaret said, “The hardest decisions in an operations control centre come when plans change and every minute counts. Technology and AI can now help airlines and their partners see more of what is happening and respond together. With Flightscape, our aim is to give an airline’s operations team and its partners across the industry the same information when plans change, so they can recover as one operation rather than as separate parts.”

“I believe SITA is a natural home for Flightscape and an excellent strategic fit for the business. This transaction positions Flightscape within an organisation deeply connected to the global air transport industry. I am excited about what this combination will mean for Flightscape, its customers and its future, said Carter Copeland, President, Flightscape.