Air Peace elevates Onipe, Paul-Ugochukwu

In a move to strengthen leadership capacity, deepen operational expertise and sustain its growth trajectory, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, has elevated Captains James Adaviruku Onipe, and Ikechukwu Paul-Ugochukwu, to the positions of Director of Flight Operations (DFO) and Chief Pilot (CP), respectively.

Effective November 1, 2026, the appointments underscore the airline’s commitment to developing experienced aviation professionals, strengthening its leadership structure and sustaining operational excellence.

Captain Onipe, an accomplished airline pilot with almost two decades of experience across multiple aircraft fleets, currently serves as Air Peace’s Embraer 145 Fleet Manager and Trainer/Check Airman. His experience spans flight safety, crew proficiency, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Similarly, Captain Paul-Ugochukwu brings 22 years of aviation industry experience to his new role. He currently serves as a Boeing 777 Type Rating Instructor and Check Airman, contributing to pilot training, technical proficiency and the maintenance of operational standards.

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The appointments followed the elevation of the outgoing Director of Flight Operations, Captain Augustin Kamano, and former Chief Pilot, Captain Martin Okunpolor, to higher positions within the Air Peace Group. Their new appointments reflect the airline’s commitment to recognising experience, facilitating career progression and strengthening its leadership pipeline.

As the handover process commences, Air Peace remains focused on nurturing aviation talent, reinforcing professional standards and building the leadership capacity required to support its expanding operations.

The airline congratulated Captains Onipe and Paul-Ugochukwu on their new appointments and wishes them success as they assume these pivotal responsibilities in advancing Air Peace’s operational ambitions.