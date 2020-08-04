Singer, TC Dope looking dapper in new photoshoot

Regarded as the chosen one, DNS Music World front line act, TC Dope has really shown that he’s here for no joke as he looks fresh and clean in new photoshoot.

Tochukwu Moses Ofor, popularly known as TC Dope, recently released his hit single and visual ‘Love and Energy’, which is garnering enough buzz and airplay both on TV and radio. He has, however, come out in a new look as he dropped some dripping and fresh photos for the gram.

TC Dope who seems to be draped in happiness in new photoshoots as captured by the new wave photographer, Bigdream Shots, and styled by Magpayne is ready to take the industry by storm.

Every music note he makes now seems to come with a divine feel; as if he is operating on a supernatural level even on his most recent tracks.

In an industry crippled with bandwagons singing to any particular trending vibe, TC Dope continues to stick to his guns and his legion of the audience is growing geometrically.

