THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to “publish details of loans that have been obtained by the government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate, the total amount of debts so far incurred by this government as well as details of the projects on which the loans have been spent.”
Joined as respondents in the suit number FHC/ABJ/ CS/785/2020 are the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ms Zainab Ahmed, and the director-general of the Debt Management Office, Ms Patience Oniha.
SERAP is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to tell Nigerians the names of countries and bodies that have given the loans, specific repayment conditions and whether any public officer solicited and/or received bribes in the negotiations for any of the loans and if there is a plan to audit the spending of the loans to resolve any allegation of mismanagement and corruption.
SERAP is also asking the court to “direct and compel President Buhari to tell Nigerians if he would instruct the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to monitor the spending of all loans obtained since May 2015.”
