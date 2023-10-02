Mozezo, a fast-rising artiste whose real name is Moses Agboro, is a superstar in the making in the entertainment business.

He is an Afrobeat singer, songwriter a performing artiste and an entrepreneur based in Nigeria.

The Delta-born singer is independently making waves with his music and business even though he is not signed to any record labels.

Although he began performing professionally while still in Secondary school, he discovered his talent at a very tender age.

The 29-year-old singer describes himself as a person who enjoys interacting with his fans through music.

He continued by expressing his gratitude to his supporters and fans for embracing his music.

Mozezo, who recently released an EP titled “Southy Night” featuring Oz Vibez, promised his fans that the new song would thrill them in the most awesome way.

The song follows Odoyewu and Oneday, which was his previous one.

