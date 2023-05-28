The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN , Oyo/Osun/Ondo/Ekiti States Branch has commended Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), for the facilitation of domestic gas infrastructure development in Oyo state.

MAN said this shortly after the presentation of the finished Oyo State Gas Distribution Infrastructure Masterplan constructed by Shell Nigeria Gas Ltd to the Oyo State Governor.

During the presentation to the Governor of Oyo State , Seyi Makinde , the presentation of the project was anchored by the Executive Director of Shell, Ed Ubong while the presentation also witnessed presence of delegate team members from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN and other stakeholders.

Among the team members is the Chieg Executive Officer, GasInvest Ltd, David Ige, MAN’s Branch Chairman, Lanre Popoola and the Branch Executive Secretary, Nanzing Rimdan.

The project includes the construction of Pressure Reduction and Meter Station (PRMS) on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis, to fixing of ancillary gas supply pipelines and distribution facilities from the PRMS to serve customers within the state.

Speaking shortly after the meeting with Nigerian Tribune , MAN Branch Chairman, Lanre Popoola stated that the project would no doubt improve the operating business environment and as well reduce the cost of production for manufacturers in Oyo State.

He noted that ‘’industries in the state would be the major beneficiaries of the gas infrastructure masterplan and this would no doubt improve the operating business environment and reduce the cost of production as it provides a cheaper alternative source of energy which is a major cost line”he noted.