Peter Obi, the presidential flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) has called on Nigerians to remain resolute amidst the tensed political situation in the country.

According to Obi, he is committed to the rule of law and currently in court to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate.

“We are currently in Court, the results are unpredictable but we need to remain on course and God who sees our pains, will see us through,” Obi declared while addressing Nigerians on Twitter space anchored by Parallel Facts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the United States of America delegation for the inauguration of the Nigerian President-elect, Bola Tinubu has arrived in the country.

According to a tweet by the official handle of the US Mission in Nigeria, the team led by US Secretary for Housing, Secretary Marcia L. Fudge touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday afternoon ahead of the inauguration on Monday, May 29.

