Sha’aban rejects result of Kaduna APC gubernatorial primary

Barely a few hours after the announcement of APC results in Kaduna where Senator Uba Sani was declared the winner of the primary election, one of the aspirants of the party, Alhaji Sani Mohammed Sha’aban has rejected the results of the election.

Sha’aban who scored 10 votes alleged that the election was a charade marred with irregularities.

Speaking with newsmen on the election he also alleged that the election was not only a charade but very unfortunate that a ruling party would resort to bringing all sorts of people as delegates.

‘The delegates from the 23 local governments were locked out of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall voting centre in Murtala Square Kaduna, while people were picked from the streets of Kaduna to vote in the primary.

He also alleged that four or five different delegates lists were produced for the election between Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Sha’aban, who said he has already petitioned INEC and the APC national headquarters about the ‘sham’ in Kaduna, told journalists that he is bidding his time to make his decision, adding, that soon he would come out with his decision.





“I am a cleared candidate for the office of the governorship of Kaduna state. I went through all the processes, paid N50 million to buy the form, went through the guidelines and went to 300 nominees across the state that filled the form to nominate me.

“What is happening today (Thursday) the supposed day of the primary election is a charade. No delegate congress was carried out in Kaduna nothing.

“APC in Kaduna is behaving as if it’s the only party as if there are no other parties in the state. Many of our members across the 23 local governments were asked to pay N5,000 to buy delegates’ forms, they filled out the forms and submitted them, but they were denied last night.

“We cannot be laying ambush or boobytraps for ourselves. What happened to those who collected the form from the APC secretariat in Kaduna and their names were sent to the APC secretariat in the local governments but they were denied access to those who are there to vote for a particular candidate?

“It’s like we are burying APC when the party is still alive. It is the people that enjoyed APC for seven years that are now burying APC alive.

“From Wednesday to Thursday, there were five different delegates lists. I won’t be a party to illegality, we don’t know who is going to choose us.

‘We are yet to hear from INEC. I won’t accept any result that is produced through illegality. I’m coming up with the best and most candid solution. I’m not desperate to be governor of Kaduna state but I am desperate to serve the people of Kaduna State,” Sha’aban said.

