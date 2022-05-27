Obasa wins APC primary election unopposed

With the victory, Obasa will be serving his sixth term as a lawmaker representing Agege Constituency 1.

The election was monitored by officials from the party and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking to newsmen, Obasa said he won the primary because of the trust and belief his constituents has in him.

He added that his victory is proof of his acceptance by his constituents.

While appealing for the support of his constituents, he expressed confidence that he would win in the main election to attract dividends of democracy to Agege.