Obasa wins APC primary election unopposed

By Tribune Online
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Agege Constituency 1 of the State House of Assembly.
Dr Obasa recorded 25 votes to emerge the winner of the primary election which had only him as the contestant.
With the victory, Obasa will be serving his sixth term as a lawmaker representing Agege Constituency 1.
The election was monitored by officials from the party and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Speaking to newsmen, Obasa said he won the primary because of the trust and belief his constituents has in him.
He added that his victory is proof of his acceptance by his constituents.
While appealing for the support of his constituents,  he expressed confidence that he would win in the main election to attract dividends of democracy to Agege.

