Edo born British-Nigerian Pauline George elected Mayor in UK

British Nigerian, Pauline Akhere George has been elected Mayor of Lambeth Borough, London, the United Kingdom for the 2022/2023 year.

With the election, Ms George, from Okhuessan, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, becomes the first female British Nigerian Mayor of Lambeth Borough.

At the inauguration ceremony held at the council chambers in Lambeth, she paid glowing tribute to the electorate for finding her worthy to serve in the capacity.

The former Deputy Mayor of Lambeth for 2020/202 also acknowledged her family back home in Nigeria, promising to justify the confidence reposed in her.

The father of the new mayor, a princess from the royal Alenkhe family is a specialist nurse and an alumnus of South Columbia School of Nursing, England, Thames Valley University, England.

She also holds a Master’s degree in International Law from the London Metropolitan University.





Popularly called Aunty Pauline, she worked had a stint at the National Health Scheme (NHS), where she helped the community through the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and also represented nurses in employment cases at work and in employment tribunals.

As a Herne Hill councillor for almost four years, she fought against knife and gun crime and for new opportunities for young people, including encouraging youths to take up apprenticeships.

