Several political supporters of Dogara dump PDP for APC in Bogoro

Several supporters of former Speaker of House of Reps, Barrister Yakubu Dogara, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State have formally defected from the PDP to join their leader in the APC.

While receiving the decampees on Saturday in Bogoro, APC Chairman in Bogoro LGA, Haruna Rikaya explained that all those who defected from the PDP are faithful supporters of Yakubu Dogara and are always ready to follow him anywhere he is headed.

Haruna Rikaya added that all the reasons advanced by Yakubu Dogara for returning to the APC from the PDP are genuine, so the only option left for him in order to salvage his political future was to leave the PDP back to the APC.

The party chairman then assured that all the decampees will be treated equally with those they met on the ground because according to him, what is more important is the unity of purpose to enable the APC to bounce back to regain power in subsequent elections starting with the local government election in October 2020.

Leader of the decampees, Bulus Iliya, said that his decision to return to the APC was informed by the need to be united with his political godfather, Yakubu Dogara stressing that, “in Nigeria politics, loyalty pays, therefore as a Political student of Yakubu Dogara, I will remain loyal to him”.

Bulus Iliya called on the Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, to be just and fair in the conduct of the local government Councils election saying, “just as he got fair and just treatment in 2019 when he won the gubernatorial election, he should ensure that whoever wins the election should be declared regardless of the political party”.

Bulus Iliya declared that while in the PDP, Yakubu Dogara-led caucus was treated with disdain without given any attention and recognition saying that, “we have therefore decided to retrace our steps and come back home”.

He, therefore, declared his intention to contest the local government election under the APC in Bogoro LGA calling for support from the people of the area stating however that, “we are back home now and never to go out again whether we win or lose the election, that is politics”.

