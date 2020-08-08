PDP ex-national auditor, Adeyanju, dies at 59

The former National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Fatai Adeyanju, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, at the age of 59 years.

The remains of the politician would be buried according to Islamic injunctions at his Asero residence in Abeokuta.

The late Adeyanju, a chartered accountant and a one-time governorship aspirant in Kogi State has been described as a peaceful man.

In a statement issued by the state’s Publicity Secretary of PDP, Sunkanmi Oyejide, the sudden departure of Adeyanju is a great loss to members of the immediate and political families of the deceased.

Oyejide described the deceased as “a gentleman and loyal party man who was committed to the unity and progress of PDP.”

“The late Alhaji Fatai Adeyanju was a complete gentleman and dutiful party leader who was ready to sacrifice anything for the growth of the party. Among other party and political offices, Adeyanju, a Chartered Accountant, served our party as National Auditor to the best of his abilities”.

“He was a peacemaker and a friend of all. This is a great loss to the PDP family. It is so sad that we have lost him. He was always responsive and desirous that things should be done justly and properly.

“Politicians should learn to be simple and not to take the quest for offices as a do-or-die affair.

Adeyanju became the National Auditor of our great party when he least expected it and he stayed faithful to the party till the end.

He will be sorely missed.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant members of his immediate family and the Ogun State PDP in general, the courage to bear the irreplaceable loss, and also grant the departed Aljanah Firdaus,” he said.

