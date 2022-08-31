How to avoid disappointment from dispatch riders

As a business owner, you will always need a dispatch rider to help deliver your goods and services.

There has been a serious hussle over time between business owners and dispatch riders.

Some encounter issues like the rider running away with the goods or delivering the orders very late, and so on.

It is inevitable not to use a dispatch rider because delivering orders yourself might be slow, especially if you have numerous orders from different people in different locations.

Every business thrives on the satisfaction of its customers. There is no business without a customer. This is why you need to satisfy your customers, especially in delivering their products on time to meet their needs.

Dispatch riders might be a hindrance to this due to certain factors.

However, if you are fed up with the disappointment you encounter with dispatch riders, you might need to try out the following measures to avoid rifts with your riders.

1. Use registered logistics companies

The most secure way to avoid disputes with a dispatch rider is to ensure that it is properly registered. It is dangerous to use random dispatch riders who have no source or legal business standing. Random dispatch riders have a tendency to run away with your goods.

2. Request for the details of the dispatch rider.

Even after making sure the logistics rider is legally registered, you need to request details of the rider. This is to make sure he is not a runaway rider.

3. Track the dispatch rider

Logistic apps like Safeboda help you track the movement of the dispatch rider on his way to deliver goods as he is assigned to.

This might not be the case for other logistic companies, but find every means to make sure you are aware of the rider’s movement to avoid “stories that touch the heart” as regards your package.





4. Check out for reviews and customers’ feedbacks

In cases of late deliveries, choose reliable logistic companies. You can know this by checking out their reviews and feedback left by their previous customers. Ask around with regards to the company and even their riders.

5. Don’t use logistic companies with busy orders

Logistics companies that receive huge orders daily might not be the best option for you. This is because meeting up with the deliveries of other people’s goods might hinder your customers from getting theirs on time.

To avoid this tussle, make use of companies that have more riders in order to fasten the delivery of your goods early enough to meet your customer’s needs.

