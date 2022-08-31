How to avoid being late for an interview

As a job seeker, a call for an interview could be an answer to prayers. This is because it assures you, to an extent, that you have finally been given a chance.

However, you won’t want to give up this amazing opportunity to prove yourself due to negligence or lateness.

There are certain things to do to prevent you from getting to your interview late as you prepare.

1. Prepare your outfits ahead of the day

Planning an outfit might exhaust your time even more than you think. Picking an outfit the same morning you will be heading out for an interview might cause a delay. This is especially when you need to iron the clothes in order to look presentable.

It is important that you pick out your outfits a few days before your interview. You can as well set aside some clothes as a plan B just in case an outfit doesn’t work.

2. Arrange your documents ahead

Apart from your outfit, your credentials are very important. Get your necessary documents properly arranged in a file and make photocopies. Running a helter-skelter looking for cyber cafes to make photocopies that day might not be favorable.

3. Set an alarm or a reminder

Technology has made life easy. You don’t have to buy a clock before you can set an alarm or a reminder. With your phone, you can set an alarm a few days before your interview. This will enable you to wake up early to prepare and set out for your interview.

4. Be conversant with the location of the organisation

You need to know the address of the organisation a few days before the interview. This is to avoid unforeseen situations like traffic, transportation scarcity, or other hindrances that could stop you from getting to the venue earlier.

Knowing the location of the interview will help you prepare better depending on the distance.

This will save you from a late hour rush that could cause you to get to the venue very late.





It gives you an idea of what to expect on your way to the venue of the interview.

5. Sleep early

Late nights will be a huge contributor to you being late to your interview. Anxiety might hinder you from getting a good sleep. You might need to calm yourself in order to relax your nerves. Sleeping late might cause you to wake up too late, especially with eye bags.

6. Leave your home early

Lateness is a bad impression that shouldn’t be made on your first day. This is why you must leave your home early in order to beat traffic.

For someone living in a busy city, you don’t want to be caught in traffic while finding your way to the venue of your interview. This is why you must make sure that you head out so early.

I hope you found this helpful? I wish you good luck in your interviews.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE