Seven common mistakes people make while brushing their teeth

Brushing your teeth is crucial to great dental health. Although brushing is a daily routine for most of us, it is something we just do but don’t give proper attention to. Many still do not know how to brush their teeth correctly. When it comes to brushing teeth, an incorrect technique can have major consequences.

In this article, we will take a look at some common mistakes we all make while brushing our teeth.

1. Failure to clean between the teeth

Failing to clean between the teeth is one of the biggest mistakes people make. If you are not cleaning your teeth with floss or special interdental brushes, it means you are only brushing a part of your teeth and not the whole.

Brushing alone can’t adequately clean between the teeth. You need to floss at least once a day to remove food and plaque between the teeth to avoid buildup.

2. Storing a toothbrush in your bathroom

Don’t store your toothbrush in the bathroom if your toilet is located in the bathroom because bacteria from the toilet can infect the toothbrush.

Instead of storing your toothbrush in your bathroom, store it in your medicine cabinet or a case.

3. Not brushing the inner tooth surfaces

The inner surfaces of the teeth need cleaning as much as the outer surfaces of the teeth. By the inner surface, we mean the parts of the teeth, tongue, or palate that people don’t see.

Don’t just focus on the outer surface, focus on the inner as well.

4. Not brushing long enough

Another common mistake people make is not brushing long enough. When you brush long enough, you allow the fluoride in the toothpaste to attach to your tooth enamel.

The ideal time you need to brush for us is two minutes. You could set a timer to help.





5. Not brushing correctly

There is a correct way to brush, but many of us brush incorrectly. When brushing your teeth, you should brush them in a circular motion whereby your toothbrush will contact both the teeth and the gum line. Hold the toothbrush at an angle of 45 degrees away from the gums and make sure to brush every tooth.

You should also be careful not to press too hard while brushing because it can cause excessive abrasion and wear to the enamel.

6. Not brushing enough or brushing too often

Ideally, you should brush twice every day. But when you brush too often, you can erode your enamel and damage your gums, which will make plaque and bacteria settle on and between the teeth.

It is advisable to wait for at least 30 minutes after eating or drinking acidic beverages like wine or soft drinks to brush your teeth and wait half an hour after brushing to eat or drink.

7. Using a toothbrush for too long/using a wrong toothbrush

Many people make the mistake of using toothbrushes until they get tired of them or they get misplaced. This shouldn’t be. Your toothbrush should be replaced every three months.

Your brush won’t do a good job if the bristles are broken, frayed, or worn out. They will also hold food particles and bacteria. When choosing a toothbrush, choose a toothbrush with bristles that are soft or extra soft because hard bristles can damage your teeth and gums.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE