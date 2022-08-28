Niger SSG harps on unity in Mashegu LG APC

Secretary to Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mashegu Local Government Area on the need to work in unity in order to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country at all levels.

The SSG made the appeal at the Mashegu Local Government APC stakeholders meeting held in Kontagora at the weekend.

Matane tasked members of the party in the area to always deploy patience and wisdom in resolving intra-party differences among members, adding that this would also strengthen the party’s unity in the area.

Considering the objective of every political party to win elections and to form a government, the SSG urged party executives to take their roles and responsibilities seriously and be determined to pursue them with decency.

He said intra-party wranglings are not only threats to democratic consolidation but also stability of the party, hence the need for aggrieved members of the party in the Area to sheathe their swords and work towards making the party emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.

Matane further revealed that government would soon embark on the rehabilitation of Kawo-Mashegu-Kaboji and Adogon Malam-Babugi-Pellegi roads.

The SSG stated further that the regeneration of the network of roads in the area is a testimonial of the Governor Bello-led administration’s commitment to ensure that Mashegu Local Government feels the dividends of democracy.

In his remarks, the Mashegu Local Government APC Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Danmasani appealed to members of APC in the Area to continue to have faith in the leadership of the party and ensure that all hands are on deck in order to achieve the objective for which the party was established.

In his address, the Executive Chairman, Mashegu Local Government Council, Alhaji Alhassan Isah Mazakuka announced that Mashegu Local Government under his leadership has employed 250 health workers while arrangements have been concluded to employ 300 teachers, these, he said, is part of the dividends of democracy.

The council Boss however enjoined the aggrieved party members to forgive each other and forge ahead for the progress of the party and development of the area as well as for the party to thrive in the 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, the Stakeholders in their separate remarks called on the aggrieved and other members of the party to come together so that the party can be formidable once again.

The stakeholders thereby resolved to deliver all APC candidates victorious in the forthcoming general elections.