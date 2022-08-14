Seven arraigned over kidnapping, murder, robbery in Ondo

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Seven arraigned over kidnapping, Gunmen attack construction company, settle all salary arrears, thugs demolish FG Housing Scheme, minority leader loses bid, Court remands woman for killing neighbour in Ondo, How victims escaped from Kidnapper's den in Ondo, Ondo OPC leader remanded for disrupting worship at Akure mosque, Police to prosecute man who allegedly killed girlfriend in Ondo, Prison official shoots self dead over inability to pay bills, 600 suspected criminals arrested, Church sweeper hacked to death in Ondo, Eze Ndigbo regains freedom , Policeman kills Okada rider, Army withdraws soldiers , Abducted Ondo girls, 25 persons arrested , Two fishermen on fishing, Hit-and-run drivers crush farmer, Ondo ex-militants plead for inclusion, 35-year-old man rapes 80-year-old , 80 persons arrested , seven victims in Ondo, Ondo panel, two killed in ondo, Gunmen abduct traditional

Seven suspected kidnappers involved in the kidnapping of the traditional head of Ikare Akoko, Chief Mukaila Bello, have been dragged before an Akure Magistrates’ Court by men of the Ondo State Security outfit codenamed ‘Amokekun’.

The defendants who include, Moha­mmed Umaru, Sulieman Aliu, Abubakar Ibrahim, Abudu Barzor, Muhammed Tukur, Aota Bello, and Cindu Yahu were arraigned on four counts of criminal conspiracy, armed rob­bery, murder and kidnapping.

The State Counsel, O.F Akeredolu told the court that the defendants committed the offence on August 4, 2022, between Ago Paanu and Ose River along Owo-Ikare Road.

He explained that the defendants conspired with others at large, while armed with weapons to kidnap three persons identified as Bello Mukailla, Niran Adeyemo and Risikatu Sulieman.

He also informed the court that the defen­dants killed one Mudashiru while driving on the Owo-Ikare road by firing gunshots at him while attempting to resist being kidnapped, while they robbed one Abdul Murtala of the sum of N4million and other valuables at gunpoint.

According to the State Counsel, the offence contravened Sections 3(ii)b and 6 of the Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010, Sec­tions 1(1) and 2 of the Robbery and Firearms Act, Cap R.ll Laws Volume 14 of the Feder­ation of Nigeria 2004 and Section 308,316,320 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo 2006.

He prayed the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges while Mr U.F. Salau prayed for an adjournment to enable him to file a counter affidavit to the application.

The Magistrate, D.S Sekoni ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Amotekun custody and adjourned the case to August 18 on ruling on the remand application.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Seven arraigned over kidnapping, murder, robbery in Ondo

You might also like
Latest News

Grandson arrested over murder of grandmother in Ondo

Latest News

Abducted traditional head, three others regain freedom in Ondo

Latest News

ASUU strike affecting economy, students’ mental health ― Ondo reps candidate

Latest News

Akeredolu extends enforcement of compulsory installation of CCTV in public places

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More