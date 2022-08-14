Seven arraigned over kidnapping, murder, robbery in Ondo

Seven suspected kidnappers involved in the kidnapping of the traditional head of Ikare Akoko, Chief Mukaila Bello, have been dragged before an Akure Magistrates’ Court by men of the Ondo State Security outfit codenamed ‘Amokekun’.

The defendants who include, Moha­mmed Umaru, Sulieman Aliu, Abubakar Ibrahim, Abudu Barzor, Muhammed Tukur, Aota Bello, and Cindu Yahu were arraigned on four counts of criminal conspiracy, armed rob­bery, murder and kidnapping.

The State Counsel, O.F Akeredolu told the court that the defendants committed the offence on August 4, 2022, between Ago Paanu and Ose River along Owo-Ikare Road.

He explained that the defendants conspired with others at large, while armed with weapons to kidnap three persons identified as Bello Mukailla, Niran Adeyemo and Risikatu Sulieman.

He also informed the court that the defen­dants killed one Mudashiru while driving on the Owo-Ikare road by firing gunshots at him while attempting to resist being kidnapped, while they robbed one Abdul Murtala of the sum of N4million and other valuables at gunpoint.

According to the State Counsel, the offence contravened Sections 3(ii)b and 6 of the Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010, Sec­tions 1(1) and 2 of the Robbery and Firearms Act, Cap R.ll Laws Volume 14 of the Feder­ation of Nigeria 2004 and Section 308,316,320 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo 2006.

He prayed the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges while Mr U.F. Salau prayed for an adjournment to enable him to file a counter affidavit to the application.

The Magistrate, D.S Sekoni ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Amotekun custody and adjourned the case to August 18 on ruling on the remand application.

