Senbanjo declares interest for Ogun East Senatorial seat

Renowned Ogun businessman and philanthropist Segun Senbanjo has declared interest to contest for the Ogun East Senatorial seat.

Born to the Sogidi family linage of the Awujale of Ijebu royal crown, Mr Senbanjo is a true native and son of the soil.

Senbanjo has founded and developed many businesses and became a major player in the oil and gas industry with board seats on Forte Oil and Gas, Sultan Infrastructure and Construction company to name a few.

S.O.S as he’s fondly called in social circles has begun consultations with major key power brokers in the Ogun state political landscape including grassroots leaders, royal fathers, and top government officials.

His entry into the race is obviously something to watch out for as the 2023 elections draw nearer.

