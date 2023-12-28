Barely six weeks after being sworn in as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Kogi Central lawmaker, she has commissioned streetlights across the senatorial district.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project in Adavi, Okene, and Okehi local government areas, the Kogi lawmaker assured the constituents of good representation, adding that they won’t be left out in the dividends of democracy.

“I am here to fulfil one of the campaign promises I made. I told you I would bring the very best of democracy and governance to you. In just six weeks in office, I could put up these streetlights.

“It took barely one week to install 800 streetlights across Kogi Central. This is the phase one of the project. In the coming months, we will install many more streetlights across all the streets and corners of Kogi Central.

“We are going to do our very best to illuminate our streets to do away with darkness; we know what darkness does—it cuts short commercial activities.

By this time, ordinarily, the people would have been in their homes, but now we can see the markets are still running, and we can see some children doing their assignments under the streetlights.

“I promise you that in the next few months, we are going to have many more projects: primary healthcare centres, primary schools, water projects, and many more. Every month, we are going to commission projects,” she said.

According to her, the federal government funded the project, and she was able to bring the very best of the project to them.

As she is fondly called, the celebrity senator also commissioned her constituency offices in the five local government areas of the senatorial district on Thursday.

