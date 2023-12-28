The Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Raimi Olayiwola Aminu, has resigned his appointment.

The development is coming less than 24 hours after a new governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the new Governor of the state following the demise of Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aminu, in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, said his resignation took effect from Thursday, December 28.

According to him, the decision was based on his conscience, “after his leader and ‘dear boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, joined the Saint Triumphant’.

“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the State for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as Senior Special Assistant on Lands and Infrastructure, Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing,” he said.

