Following the response of Steve Varsano, founder of Jet business to car influencer, Ola of Lagos on his private jet post, Nigerians have made diverse comments and thrilling reactions.

A X user, Success said “he shouldn’t be doing airplane review. He knows cars not planes. Someone doing plane review would take u round the insides of that plane, showcasing & explaining everything making u want 2fly with them.”

Another called Comment observer, also said, “You people don’t know what Ola of Lagos is doing. He added his own commission. Oyinbo doesnt know about commission in Nigeria, now.”

Many defend him, they say the post was an advert not a review like Steve said and that he is an influencer, his job is to market not fix or control the prices dictated to him.

Others however scorn him and mock him. They say he is used to calling exorbitant amounts on products he advertises. Many urge that he better do his study before influencing for a brand next time.

Catch up on more reactions here:

So Ola didn’t get the proper information before doing this review?

He said this guy is smoking something😭 — Demesi❤️🐐 (@divfee) December 28, 2023

Ola of Lagos really needs to do proper research about stuff he reviews. We’re tired of ‘I’ll never be poor, stop playing ‘ — James – The AsoOke Guru (@ThaGuru_) December 28, 2023

Y'all are forgetting the additional expenses added to the price of the jet when it's been imported to Nigeria. Tax, immigration fees, shipping fee and lot more. That is probably the accumulation that made it expensive not forgetting the owner of the jet will also add his profit — Podcaster(Bukola Alonge) (@BukolaAlonge26) December 28, 2023

Why are you all attacking Ola of Lagos?

Marketing is about showing one prowess when it comes to Sales.

The same item one sells for 1 million naira can be sold for 10 million by another person it all boils down to how you can convince your target audience Which Ola does so well. — Orioye owolebi (@Lordoye1) December 28, 2023

Of all the men to cast him, it had to be THIS man😭😂😂 His life's work is dealing with private jets. — F. O. S. A 𓅓 (@fawunmiolamide) December 28, 2023

They are both doing content jarey…nobody is right and nobody is wrong…. If you can afford Ola’s plane,go for it…don’t let the review of one man that is Alien to the Nigeria economy stop you.. I mean,everything in Nigeria has tripled in price lately 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Seun (@Sasnoop251) December 28, 2023

